Visit Detroit projects each Lions home playoff game will bring in more than $20 million for economy

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As if Detroiters couldn't love the Detroit Lions any more, all the team's success is now boosting the local economy in a major way.

Senior Director for Communications and Public Affairs at Visit Detroit Christopher Moyer told our team, "Prior to the pandemic, a home NFL football game brought in about $15 million of economic impact."

Moyer said a home NFL playoff game, like January 14th's, is projected to bring in more than $20 million.

"So having a second playoff game, because the Lions won and our friendly rivals the Packers also won, is a really big thing for the city," said Moyer.

It's dollars supporting downtown businesses now, and potentially down the road with the country's eyes on Detroit.

Moyer said, "About 50 million people watched the game last night, all over the country, and what they saw was a Detroit that was lit up."

Even when fans left the game Sunday, many then flooded downtown bars like Tin Roof.

Assistant general manager at Tin Roof, Elizabeth Kessler, said if she had to put a percentage to it, business went up 100% for the Lion's home playoff game.

"It’s crazy. We’re so busy for the Lions," said Kessler.

She's worked in Detroit's restaurant industry for 11 years and said when the Lions won their first home playoff game in 30 years Sunday, "The building erupted, there were drinks flying, people were hugging, people were crying, one of my bartenders got emotional."

It's been an epic few months for Michigan sports, and it's far from over, the Detroit Lions have a second home playoff game this upcoming Sunday and in just over 100 days the NFL Draft is coming to town, bringing hundreds of thousands of more people looking to enjoy Detroit.

"People want to be in this city, people want to come from other states to be in this city," said Kessler. "People in other states are celebrating the Lions. It’s nothing I’ve ever experienced working downtown in Detroit."