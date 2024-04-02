Wallside offering 50% off Lyft rides home for Opening Day

(WXYZ) — If you're heading down to Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, you can get a discounted ride.

Wallside Windows said it wants to make sure baseball fans have a safe ride home from Opening Day.

The local window manufacturer has partnered with Lyft to offer 50% off Lyft rides on Friday.

The "Smart Ride With Wallside" promo will allow fans leaving Comerica Park to enter the promo code WALLSIDE2024 in the Lyft app before requesting a ride. Then, Wallside Windows will pay for half the cost of their ride home, up to $30 off.

“This is a year of celebration for everyone involved in our 80-year-old family business and we’ll celebrate on Opening Day, too. It’s a holiday in Detroit and at Wallside Windows, we love the Tigers. I’m a fan, my father is a fan. We know many of our employees and customers are Tigers fans, too,” said Wallside President Adam Blanck in a news release. “We want to make sure everyone who celebrates our team gets home smartly and safely.”

“For several years, Wallside has provided hundreds of Tigers fans with a safe ride home from Opening Day at half the cost,” said Wallside Windows Co-Owner Stanford Blanck in a news release. “When those fans watch games on TV, they hear us promote half-off deals on the windows we make, so this seemed like the right thing for us to do again this year. We’re glad we can provide a smart and safe ride home from the ballpark at half off and we hope even more fans take us up on the offer this year.”

Complete details of the Smart Ride With Wallside program are available on the Wallside Windows website: https://wallsidewindows.com/openingday