'We dropped the ball.' City of Detroit responds to water main break flooding response

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Some Detroit residents are dealing with flooding aftermath from a water main break on Fairport Street and State Fair Avenue. It happened Sunday morning.

The water receded in David Hines' and Tiffany Pugh’s basement, and most of their flood-soaked items are now outside airing out.

However, the stench downstairs remains.

7 Action News initially spoke with Pugh Sunday night. She explained she first called the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department when she noticed the flooding at 4 a.m. on Sunday and said she didn’t get through to someone until 9 a.m.

“I would say probably about 9:30, 9:45 is when I saw the first crew arrive to assess the situation at the water main break," Pugh recalled.

They shut it off and stopped the flow.

Prior to the interview with Pugh today, 7 Action News interviewed Gary Brown. He's the director of the Water and Sewerage Department. We questioned him about the time it took for someone to answer the emergency line.

“I have to look into that. We do have people who are working 24 hours a day. The phones should be always answered promptly, and we’re going to get to the bottom of why it took so long to get that call in," Brown explained.

He said three to five water main breaks happen every day in the city because of aging infrastructure. However, he said they don’t normally overwhelm the sewer system.

“This should have been a high priority if property is being damaged. That’s the highest priority, and we dropped the ball. So, we’ll make the customers whole through the claims process and help them clean up the mess," Brown said.

When asked if there's any sense of satisfaction hearing Brown's response, Pugh said, "In hearing it, it is some satisfaction. It’s unfortunate that the residents have to go through such a length just to get the proper response.”

Shantanique Summers lives at the corner, kiddie corner to the water main break. She took video of herself going into her basement while wearing rain boots. She said the flooding set her back as an entrepreneur. The nail tech said she lost business items and other personal belongings.

“My nail stuff, my hair stuff, my tables, my clothes, shoes," she listed.

Summers said she’s also pleased the city is responsive to their concerns now.

She said, “Where I would appreciate it. Everything helps.”

Now that the water main break is fixed, residents said they hope they don’t flood again and that the city delivers on its promises.