Will Detroit casinos be forced to shut down if workers strike?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — At noon on Tuesday, union workers from all three Detroit casinos could be walking out of their jobs to go on strike if a deal is not reached by midnight tonight.

99% of union casino workers have voted in favor of striking, saying if a deal isn't reached by midnight they'll walk out.

Terri Smith has been a dealer at Hollywood at Greektown for 18 years and told us the pay hasn't kept up with inflation.

"When I first started it was a good job, it was very good," said Smith. "Now me being a single person, with no kids, and it’s hard."

Smith said that she has started working as a hairdresser on the side to make ends meet and many of her co-workers have also had to pick up a second job.

On Monday Smith and others were wearing camouflage telling us, "We here to bargain, but we ready for war if we have to."

Smith is part of the Detroit Casino Council which represents 3,700 casino workers across five unions at MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greektown, and Motor City Casino.

The council has been negotiating a new contract with the casinos since September.

Jamil Johnson who has been a server at MGM Grand for 16 years told us, "If we have to walk out, our plan is to shut these casinos down."

We reached out to all three casinos to ask if they will shut down if workers walk out. Only MGM Grand Detroit responded saying that they will not.

Smith questioned how that's possible, "From the moment you pull up until you arrive at your destination, you’re gonna pass a union worker. We handle everybody from valet to the tables."

Detroit casino workers have never gone on strike before, their full list of demands are listed here.

According to numbers published by the council, a strike by workers at all three casinos could put at risk $738 thousand in city and state tax revenues and $3.4 million in casino operator revenues per day.

This all comes as a recent analysis by the Anderson Economic Group shows $7.7 billion have been lost in the United Auto Workers strike.

"No one wants to strike, this is not an easy thing to do," said Johnson. "No one wants to strike, but we will strike."