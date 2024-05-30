Woman dead, child hospitalized after shooting on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One woman was killed and a child has been hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit's west side.

WATCH: Police provide details after woman killed in shooting on Detroit's west side

Woman killed, child injured after shooting on Detroit's west side

Jacqueline Pritchett, Deputy Chief of West Side Operations, told media that police got the call around 6:40 a.m. for shots fired at a residence in the 15200 block of Whitcomb.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman fatally shot and a child injured. That child was rushed to the hospital, where they are now in critical condition.

Police say that the victim is a Jane Doe. Neighbors tell us that the victim was Black.

Investigators say that the suspect and the victim knew each other, and that it's a possible domestic violence incident. The relationship between the victim and the child is unknown at this time.

The suspect turned himself in at the 6th precinct this morning, so there is believed to be no threat to the public for this incident.