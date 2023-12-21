Woman fights off armed carjacker after he pushed her to the ground and jumped in her vehicle

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A woman was determined to not let an armed carjacker get away with her vehicle so just after he forced her out and pushed her to the ground, she jumped into the back seat and tussled with him until he crashed into a parked car.

Detectives with the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft Section (CATS) are hoping someone will recognize the suspect that a witness described as young, perhaps 15 to 20 years old, with a slim build and about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The carjacking happened Tuesday, December 12, around 7:30 am on West Bethune near 3rd Avenue in Detroit's New Center Area.

Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle when the armed carjacker opened her door and announced a robbery. He demanded she exit the vehicle, there was a struggle and he pushed her to the ground.

Police said the woman began yelling at the carjacker to get out of her car and when he didn't, she jumped into the back seat as he drove off.

The two tussled and the vehicle crashed into a parked car on the same block.

The armed carjacker exited the crashed vehicle and ran off on foot.

Anyone who recognizes him in the surveillance video is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587) and you will remain anonymous.

