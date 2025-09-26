Woman killed in Detroit crash as suspects flee scene, arrested after bystanders give chase

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A fatal car crash on Detroit's east side Thursday evening has left a young woman from Macomb County dead and two men in police custody after they fled the scene on foot.

Woman killed in crash as suspects flee scene, arrested after bystanders chase

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on 8 Mile near Schoenherr when a speeding Jeep Cherokee, weaving through traffic, slammed into a silver Lexus, killing the woman inside.

Business surveillance cameras captured the aftermath of the devastating collision that has left a family mourning their loss.

Daniel Camp witnessed the crash and said the impact sounded "like a semi." He described seeing the Jeep Cherokee speeding down 8 Mile while weaving through traffic before the fatal collision. The SUV missed Camp by seconds.

"We just heard a big old boom. I mean, it sounded like a semi," Camp said.

Camp and other bystanders immediately tried to help the woman trapped in the mangled Lexus, checking her pulse and attempting to extract her from the wreckage.

"Maybe if the car wasn't so crushed, maybe we could've helped her out of it, but that's the jaws of life to get her out of that," Camp said.

First responders later pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The emotional weight of the tragedy wasn't lost on witnesses.

"Just the thought of her family life had changed. Just changed. Somebody's wife, somebody's sister," Camp said.

After the crash, the men in the Jeep Cherokee fled on foot, abandoning the scene and the victim.

"You just killed somebody, and then you tried to leave. Like, you didn't even try to check on her," Camp said.

Their escape was short-lived. Bystanders followed the men as they limped down an alley, and police arrested them on Carlisle Street, just one block south of the crash site.

"I'm glad people cared to even run behind the boys, followed them, told police where they were, took video," Camp said.

The two men were later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Detroit Police Department's Fatal Squad is investigating the crash. Once their investigation is complete, they will send their findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision.

7 News Detroit reached out to the victim's family, but they were too shaken up to provide an interview.

