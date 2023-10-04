Woman says brain injury journey led her to open new Detroit childcare center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A real-life dream come true.

That's how Yolanda Massey from Detroit described Wednesday afternoon's ribbon cutting of her new center, Hooked on Books Childcare.

Detroit's Mayor Mike Duggan attended the event, as well as customers of Massey, and loved ones.

The creation of the much-needed center all started because of a devastating injury.

"At the age of 19 I was in an accident and had a brain injury," explained Massy. "I didn’t know at the time and I suffered with seizures for like 20 years. I went back to school because I couldn’t say my ABCs."

Massey said that her journey with epilepsy kept her home for years, and during that time she started watching her nieces and nephews.

"I was like this babysitter, Aunty," explained Massey. "They helped me forget about my problems and they helped me push forward and I decided, I said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna open a childcare.'"

Massey said that her struggles with epilepsy and staying at home helped her realize her true passion for helping children.

For almost a decade she's been offering sensory play, early mathematics, art, and more for children of all development levels out of her home.

Now thanks to her hard work and a grant from Motor City Match, she's able to offer her services from her brand new Detroit center.

Massey's mother Aleta Scott said, "She connects with children with disabilities, she can connect so well with them because she knows how it feels in a sense."

Alison Joseph, a customer of Massey's for 9 years said, "My experience was inflexible hours, someone who didn’t give the same one-on-one attention that I give to my child that I found with Yolanda, I absolutely feel so happy when I know my baby is in her arms."

Looking at her now Massey said that people wouldn't know she's sick, but she is.

Her struggles have made her stronger, more compassionate, and enabled her to make a difference helping children grow in Detroit.

"Don’t give up, fight through it, you can get past it," said Massey to those who are currently struggling. "It may rain right now but the sun will come back out."

Hooked on Books is having an open house on Saturday, October 7 that the public is invited to.