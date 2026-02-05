Woman shot 6 times by Detroit police officer files $25 million federal lawsuit against city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit woman who says she was shot six times by a police officer during a traffic stop is fighting back in federal court, suing the city and the officer for $25 million.

Tracey Allen claims the shooting was unjustified and says she's dealing with both physical and emotional scars from the October incident.

"I'd be lying if I told you I was okay. Mentally, I'm not. Physically, I'm not," Allen said.

Allen showed where she was struck four times in one arm, but she and her attorney say it's the scars you cannot see that she'll live with the rest of her life.

"This case is not about being anti-police, it's about accountability," said Maurice Davis, Allen's civil rights lawyer.

The incident began when officers pulled Allen over on Van Dyke and Savage for speeding, excessively tinted windows, and an obscured license plate.

"I asked for a supervisor several times, he didn't give it to me, so I dialed 911. I told the operator I feared for my life and to stay on the phone with me," Allen said.

According to the lawsuit and the Detroit Police Department, the officer called for backup instead. The suit claims that the same officer pepper-sprayed Allen after trying to forcibly remove her from her SUV. Allen drove away, and police caught up with her and tried to box her in on Outer Drive near Concord.

"He had already got his gun out, so I thought I was gonna get shot in my head. So he moved from the front to the side as he moved to the side, he asked me to get out the car twice. I shook my head no. That's when he began to shoot my truck up. As he shot my truck up. I pulled off. I didn't know I was hit until I got to the light."

Allen was shot six times.



The Detroit Police Department declined to provide a statement, saying it does not comment on pending litigation. But Chief Todd Bettison was noticeably frustrated when he briefed the press on the shooting last fall. Body-worn camera footage of the incident contradicted what he was initially told about what happened. Bettison says the officer violated several department policies.

"She did give her license, she did give her registration, her insurance was on her phone. If a supervisor had been called, I don't think it would've went this way," Bettison said in October. "When individuals follow the policy as they're supposed to, you don't have incidents like this."

The officer is still on the force but has been suspended without pay since early November.

Marc Curtis, the officer's defense lawyer, offered a statement saying:

It is important that the facts be fully reviewed before any conclusions are drawn. An officer's actions must be evaluated based on what was known at the time, not through the lens of hindsight. We will continue to cooperate with investigators and trust the process will provide the necessary context.

The State Police Homicide Task Force investigated the shooting and sent its findings to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for a charging decision in late November. The prosecutor's office says it's still reviewing the case.

