DETROIT (WXYZ) — A woman's body was discovered wrapped in a garbage bag and stuffed into a cardboard box on Detroit's east side Sunday night, leaving neighbors concerned for their safety as police search for a suspect.

Watch Peter Maxwell's video report:

Woman's body found wrapped in garbage bag on Detroit's east side

Detroit police officers made the horrifying discovery while patrolling Hershey Street near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue. The body was found dumped in the street, according to police.

"This is the first time something like this has ever happened over here," said a resident who lives nearby.

The shocking case has rocked the east side neighborhood. One mother, who asked not to show her face, said the homicide happened just steps from her home, where she lives with her 2-year-old son.

"He's two years old, so you know that would be crazy if he just happened to come outside, you know, walk past it, or seen it, because literally it was left in the street," she said.

Multiple residents expressed the same concerns about the unsettling crime, with a suspect still unaccounted for and neighbors left with unanswered questions.

"I feel like it was left in the street for people to see," another nearby resident said. "Yes, yes, I am concerned for safety."

On Monday, Detroit police were actively circling the street where the body was found as the investigation continues.

Police say they are not releasing much information because the investigation is still in its early stages.

Detroit police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

