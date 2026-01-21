DETROIT (WXYZ) — A wrong-way police chase on I-94 in Detroit has left an innocent driver hospitalized with serious injuries and facing mounting medical bills, while the suspect now faces eight felony charges that could result in decades behind bars.



Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Wrong-way police chase leaves innocent driver hospitalized in Detroit

Eric Young remains at Henry Ford St. John Hospital recovering from injuries sustained when his SUV was destroyed in the crash that ended a high-speed pursuit Sunday afternoon.

WXYZ-TV

"I ended up hitting my head, my leg and my back and neck are in excruciating pain," Young said.

WXYZ-TV

The chase began after Joel Masching allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's house and assaulted her in Warren. Police scanner traffic captured the initial call.

"Caller advising that her ex-boyfriend Joel, white male in his 50s, is currently in front of her house in a black BMW, chrome rims," dispatch audio revealed.

Police located Masching about half a mile from the woman's home, but the situation quickly escalated when he rammed a patrol car.

"He just rammed a patrol car. Attention Priority: he just rammed a scout car. Eastbound 11 Mile," officers reported over radio.

The pursuit stretched from Warren through Detroit before ending in the wrong-way crash on I-94. Young witnessed the attempted PIT maneuver that failed to stop Masching's vehicle.

FULL INTERVIEW: Eric Young talks about being hit in wrong-way accident

FULL INTERVIEW: Eric Young talks about being hit in wrong-way accident

"Seen the officer do the PIT maneuver, but it didn't work because the car kept going, and once it hit one car, two cars, I'm stopping because it could've been worse, because I actually swerved, and it caught the front passenger side," Young said.

Masching now faces eight felony charges, including four counts of possessing with intent to deliver ecstasy, meth, cocaine, and fentanyl, two counts of fleeing police, assaulting an officer, and home invasion. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Following the arrest, police raided Masching's Clinton Township home and his Fraser business, Cornerstone Custom Brick, seizing up to five vehicles, according to reports.

"Yeah, so that's still an ongoing narcotics investigation. That's kind of related to the pursuit," said Lt. John Gajewski of the Warren Police Department.

WXYZ-TV

Young believes the chase should have been called off before innocent drivers were put at risk.

"All of this could've been avoided - the vehicles that was hit and the people that was hurt, like me," Young said.

When asked about their chase policy, Warren Police indicated decisions are made case by case, depending on various factors.

Young's SUV was totaled in the crash, and he has been forced to miss work while recovering from his injuries. He expects to be released from the hospital by the end of the week. His message to Masching:

"You messed up my life, as of right now, you messed up my life. Not only me but the other people that was involved," Young said, addressing the suspect.

A supporter set up a fundraiser benefitting Young: https://www.gofundme.com/f/standing-with-eric-on-his-road-to-recovery.

Masching is being held in the Macomb County Jail on a $200,000 bond. If convicted on all charges, he could spend decades in prison.

—————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

