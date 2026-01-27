WXYZ & WMYD General Manager Mike Murri named Board Chair for Visit Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mike Murri, Scripps Regional Vice President and WXYZ and WMYD Vice President/General Manager, has been announced as Board Chair for the Board of Directors of Visit Detroit.
The organization's goal is to promote "metro Detroit regionally, nationally and internationally as a convention, business meeting and tourism destination." Visit Detroit was formerly known as the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Murri has served on the board since 2023. He was elected chair during the December 2025 Board of Directors meeting and will serve a two-year term through 2027.
“I am honored to serve as the Chair of the Visit Detroit Board of Directors,” said Murri. “Momentum has never been higher in the Detroit region, and we have a window of opportunity to capitalize even more. I want to thank Claude Molinari, his team, and the entire Board for entrusting me with this leadership role. I can’t wait to get started.”
“I couldn’t be more excited to announce the reelected and new members of the Visit Detroit Board of Directors, along with our leadership officers,” said Claude Molinari, President & CEO, Visit Detroit, in a news release. “It’s a group with an outstanding vision that will serve as key voices for our organization and the Detroit region. Mike Murri will do a tremendous job filling the shoes of former Chairman David Katz, who helped guide Visit Detroit through a transformative era during his tenure. We’re heading into 2026 with great momentum as a destination, and the next few years are going to be even more exciting.”
Vice President, Corporate and Public Affairs at Stellantis, Christine Estereicher, and President of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Michael Montri, have been named as Vice Chairs, while President & CEO of Lovio George Christina Lovio George has been named Board Treasurer.
In all, 10 directors were reelected, and two new directors were elected to the Visit Detroit Board of Directors at the group's annual meeting on January 21. They will serve a three-year term through 2028.
According to Visit Detroit, the complete board, including the Owners Advisory Committee representing hospitality leaders across Southeast Michigan, is comprised of:
- Tiffany Albert, Sr. Vice President, Community Relations, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Rod Alberts, Emeritus with the Detroit Auto Show - Executive Committee Member
- Blair Bowman, President, Vibe Credit Union Showplace
- Elliott Broom, Chief Operating Officer, Detroit Institute of Arts - Executive Committee Member
- Chris Coffman, Chief Commercial Officer, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment
- David Coulter, County Executive, Oakland County
- Bryan Crowe, Chief Executive Officer, Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority, Huntington Place - Executive Committee Member
- Matthew Cullen, Chairman, JACK Entertainment
- Nick DeMarco, Regional Sales Manager, Delta Airlines
- Jim Dobleske, Chair and CEO, Ford Land Development
- Christine Estereicher, Vice President, Public Affairs North America, Stellantis (Vice Chair) - Executive Committee Member
- Warren Evans, Wayne County Executive
- Ryan Friedriechs, Related Companies – Executive Committee Member
- Antoine Garibaldi, President Emeritus and Distinguished University Professor, University of Detroit Mercy (Past Chairman) - Executive Committee Member
- Michael Glass, General Manager, Doubletree Downtown Detroit – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Mark Hackel, County Executive, Macomb County
- Kimberly Harris, Director of Sales & Marketing, Cambria Hotel-Shelby Twp., Detroit-Utica – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Anthony Holt, Chief of Police, Wayne State University
- Shonda Isaac, General Manager, Detroit Marriott Renaissance Center – Chair of Owner Advisory Committee/Executive Committee Member
- Alicia Jeffreys, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Detroit Pistons
- David Katz, Sr. Vice President, Corporate Development, Detroit Medical Center (Past Chairman)
- R. J. King, Editor, DBusiness
- Andrew Leber, Vice President, Hospitality, Bedrock – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Christina Lovio-George, President & CEO, Lovio George (Treasurer) – Executive Committee Member
- Asad Malik, President & CEO, Amerilodge Group – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Linda McIntosh, Corporate Director of Marketing & Communications, The Forbes Company
- Sarah A. Milligan, General Manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Detroit Auburn Hills – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Michael Montri, President, Chevrolet Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix (Vice Chair) – Executive Committee
- Patricia Mooradian, President, The Henry Ford – Executive Committee Member
- Hayley Murphy, Executive Director and CEO, Detroit Zoological Society
- Michael Murri, Scripps Regional Vice President and the Vice President & General Manager of WXYZ and WMYD (Chairman)
- Chad Newton, Executive Director, Detroit Wayne County Airport Authority
- David Nicholson, President, PVS Chemicals
- Devan P. Patel, Owner, Shore Pointe Motor Lodge – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Khalil Rahal, Director of Economic Development, DTE
- John Paul Rea, Deputy Director, Macomb County – Executive Committee Member
- Robert Riney, President & Chief Executive Officer, Henry Ford Health System
- Michelle Street, General Manager Detroit Marriott Troy – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Duane Swanson, Director of Operations, Somerset Inn – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Nancy Tellem, Executive Chair, EKO; Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, BasBlue – Executive Committee Member
- Robin Terry, Chair, Motown Historical Museum
- Katy Trudeau, President & CEO, Eastern Market Partnership
- Gary Torgow, President & CEO, Huntington Bank
- Paul Wegert, Chief Executive Officer/Co-Founder, Boutique Hotel Professionals – OAC Member
- Nia Winston, President, UNITE Here Local 24
- Kelly Wolgamott, Vice President, Pure Michigan – Owner Advisory Committee Member
- Michael Zorn, General Manager, Sr. VP of Operations for Hotel Investment Services – Owner Advisory Committee Member