WXYZ & WMYD General Manager Mike Murri named Board Chair for Visit Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mike Murri, Scripps Regional Vice President and WXYZ and WMYD Vice President/General Manager, has been announced as Board Chair for the Board of Directors of Visit Detroit.

The organization's goal is to promote "metro Detroit regionally, nationally and internationally as a convention, business meeting and tourism destination." Visit Detroit was formerly known as the Detroit Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Murri has served on the board since 2023. He was elected chair during the December 2025 Board of Directors meeting and will serve a two-year term through 2027.

“I am honored to serve as the Chair of the Visit Detroit Board of Directors,” said Murri. “Momentum has never been higher in the Detroit region, and we have a window of opportunity to capitalize even more. I want to thank Claude Molinari, his team, and the entire Board for entrusting me with this leadership role. I can’t wait to get started.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce the reelected and new members of the Visit Detroit Board of Directors, along with our leadership officers,” said Claude Molinari, President & CEO, Visit Detroit, in a news release. “It’s a group with an outstanding vision that will serve as key voices for our organization and the Detroit region. Mike Murri will do a tremendous job filling the shoes of former Chairman David Katz, who helped guide Visit Detroit through a transformative era during his tenure. We’re heading into 2026 with great momentum as a destination, and the next few years are going to be even more exciting.”

Vice President, Corporate and Public Affairs at Stellantis, Christine Estereicher, and President of Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Michael Montri, have been named as Vice Chairs, while President & CEO of Lovio George Christina Lovio George has been named Board Treasurer.

In all, 10 directors were reelected, and two new directors were elected to the Visit Detroit Board of Directors at the group's annual meeting on January 21. They will serve a three-year term through 2028.

According to Visit Detroit, the complete board, including the Owners Advisory Committee representing hospitality leaders across Southeast Michigan, is comprised of:

