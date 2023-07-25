Wynter Wonderland Memorial on Detroit's east side needs your help

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Nearly three weeks after the tragic loss of Wynter Cole-Smith, the community is coming together to honor her memory.

Contractor Jerry Hughes has been working on the Wynter Wonderland project for a few days.

"It breaks my heart every day," Hughes said.

The memorial is being built for the 2-year-old, whose body was found in an alley near Erwin Avenue and Olympia Street.

"We going to make this whole back wall a big picture. They're going to paint it, so when you come to the alley, you see her," Hughes said.

It's a project the 45-year-old has taken on for free to honor another Detroit baby lost due to a senseless act.

"And Plexiglass across the top, so onlookers can come and take a look without going in because that's a little personal for the family," Hughes said.

The project was Wynter's grandfather's Almount Smith's idea.

"This could be a start to trying to clean alleys up. Hopefully, start here and move to the next alley so, therefore, we won't see bodies being dumped in an alley," Smith said.

On July 2, Wynter was allegedly kidnapped by her mom's ex-boyfriend from her home in Lansing. A 72-hour statewide search led police to the alley where her body was found.

"What do you miss about her the most?" 7 Action News asked.

"Just her presence," Smith said.

Oliver Gantt is spearheading the project. He says it will symbolize Wynter's spirit forever.

"This is not an area where you will see people just driving by and taking a look at things. So building Wynter Wonderland right here will do a lot for the community, a lot for the healing and the family," said Gantt, the founder of Thousand Strong.

"What is going to be the biggest takeaway?" 7 Action News said.

"I think Wynter Wonderland is going to bring vibrancy to a dark place," Gantt said.

Grantt has also petitioned to change the name of Erwin Street to Wynter Cole-Smith. It's something Smith is looking forward to seeing.

"When people actually see her name on the street, it will bring smiles and, hopefully, peace to everyone," Smith said.

Right now, it's a shrine filled with balloons and Wynter's favorite stuffed toys.

"A lot of them are her favorite colors, purple and pink," Smith said.

"If you could say something to Wynter, what would it be?" 7 Action News said.

"All I can think is I wish she could grab my beard one more time before she goes to sleep," Smith said.

For the Wynter Wonderland project to come to fruition, the community needs your help from helping with construction to donating money. Connect with Grantt at 586-252-1497 or visit gofund.me/f3b9960e to help.

