Detroit youth football coaches, referee suspended after altercation at benefit game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Coaches from a Detroit youth football team have been suspended indefinitely after throwing punches at a referee during a benefit game. The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred at Warren Fitzgerald High School during a game between the Eastside Colts and Michigan Dolphins.

The altercation broke out at the end of a 12-and-under game when a disagreement over a penalty and a tossed football caused tempers to flare.

"It's a game. It's not that deep," said Stephanie Buccilli, who lives across the street from the football field and witnessed the incident.

"I would be absolutely mortified. If I ever seen it, my son would be done. I wouldn't want him associated with that team," Buccilli said.

The Eastside Colts are affiliated with Detroit PAL (Police Athletic League), but the match-up was not a PAL-sanctioned event, but rather a privately organized benefit game serving as a fundraiser for both teams' upcoming seasons.

Detroit PAL has suspended both the coaches and the referee involved in the fight indefinitely.

Detroit PAL spokesperson Jason Brown said in a statement:

Our priority remains the safety and well-being of the youth we serve, and we will continue to take all the necessary steps to ensure a positive and respectful environment for our athletes, coaches, officials, and families.



This matter is now being investigated internally, and even though it was not a sanctioned Detroit PAL event, we will be conducting a formal review of our policies and trainings to ensure incidents like this never happen again.

"The bad thing about it is the kids are the ones who will suffer," said Mike Wynn, a longtime youth sports official.

Wynn, who employs the referee involved in the scuffle, said the official will be suspended from officiating games this season.

"I talked with him at length yesterday," Wynn said. "He's sorry that it happened. He apologized for his part in it."

When asked about the referee's role in the incident, Wynn explained: "Well, defending himself. The way he was talked to, and he was threatened, and he felt like he had to defend himself. But he knows nobody misunderstands silence, and referees are held to a higher standard."

The Eastside Colts released a statement on Facebook addressing the incident:

Since 1974, the Eastside Colts have been a no-nonsense, family-first organization built on respect, teamwork, and love for our community. At a recent game, an incident occurred where a referee acted unprofessionally toward our head coach. Even the lead official acknowledged the referee’s actions were not appropriate. While emotions can run high in sports, we want to be clear — this was an isolated incident and does not reflect who we are. Our priority is and always will be the safety, growth, and positive example we set for our youth. One off day doesn’t define us — 50+ years of service to our community does. We love to love, and we thank our parents, players, and supporters for standing with the Eastside Colts.

As a result of the incident, the Colts have been banned from playing at Warren Fitzgerald High School.

PAL says it's investigating additional sanctions for the Eastside Colts coaches and team, with a decision expected later this week.

