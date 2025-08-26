Adrian hit-and-run suspect arrested nearly a year after crash left teen fighting for his life

ADRIAN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sixteen-year-old Dakota Courington's life changed forever on a beautiful August day in 2024 when he was struck by a car.

Watch Meghan Daniels' video report:

Hit-and-run suspect arrested a year after crash left teen fighting for his life

Nearly a year later, police have arrested a suspect, Felisha Racine Madison, who they believe was behind the wheel and fled the scene before officers arrived.

"He'll never be able to have a job. He'll never be able to get married. He'll never have to give me any grandchildren," said Jack Courington, Dakota's father.

Madison, who is from Adrian, was arrested on Aug. 19 by U.S. Marshals after fleeing to Flint. She was arraigned on Aug. 20 on a single charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in significant impairment.

"I'll put it this way, it's not something that God created. It had to be something that the devil has created in her," Jack said.

The father says he struggles with forgiveness after what happened to his son.

"And I try not to be so judgmental about it, but it's getting harder and harder and harder to, you know, you hit my kid and you ran him over and then you kept going and then went for a year without even turning yourself in. That's, that's a heartless person," Jack said.

Watch below: Our 2024 story on Dakota Courington fighting for his life after a hit-and-run

Teen fighting for his life after being hit by a car

Despite the devastating injuries, Dakota continues to make small progress in his recovery.

"He's starting to swallow a little bit more. He, moving his head more," Jack said.

Dakota's mother, Carrie Courington, says the arrest brought mixed emotions.

"Sigh of relief, but the stress coming from that next step… and living it all over again…" Carrie said.

The family believes Madison may have lived close to where the crash occurred.

"We have a feeling that she lived down the street from where he got hit, but at that point, we, you know, we can't point fingers," Jack said.

As they look toward the future, the Couringtons are focused on bringing Dakota home before the holidays.

"I think he's more homesick right now, and so does the hospital staff," Jack said.

Throughout their ordeal, the family says their community has provided unwavering support.

"I couldn't be any more happy with my community. They have been fabulous for us the whole time through this whole ordeal," Jack said.

While they wait for justice, the Couringtons say they're putting their faith in God.

"Justice for Dakota, that's the main thing is justice for Dakota. Dakota didn't deserve anything that this person did to him," Jack said.

"God has done this for a reason. I don't know what it is. I don't question him, but I do believe that he put, he put all together for a reason, and that he will come out with it when it's time," Jack said.

