Court hears testimony in preliminary hearing related to Dee Warner murder case

(WXYZ) — A hearing is underway to determine if Dale Warner will stand trial for the death of his wife who vanished three years ago.

Dale is charged with Open Murder and Tampering With Evidence in the death of Dee Warner, who disappeared 3 years ago in Lenawee County. Her body has never been found.

Dee Warner's family believes she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The ongoing hearing is to determine if there is enough evidence to bind Dale Warner over for trial. Wednesday morning the court heard testimony from a man he hired.

Dale Warner has been locked up since November on a $15 million bond.

The court has set aside 3 days for testimony in this case, should they be needed