Tecumseh hosting 31st annual Appleumpkin Festival October 11-12

TECUMSEH, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, you might want to head out to Tecumseh in Lenawee County for the 31st Appleumpkin Festival.

It runs October 11-12, 2025. Saturday hours are 9 am-6 pm, and Sunday hours are 10 am-5 pm.

According to the city:

You'll want to bring the whole gang to town for this one. The kids will enjoy the midway rides & carnival games (Wrist band can be purchased for all day - price TBA), inflatables, Bungee Jump . Make-it-take-it crafts, corn box and kid's putt putt golf are all FREE. Plus, helicopter rides - (price to be determined, max of 3 passengers per ride - cash or credit card). Lots of fun for all ages!!!

You can find more information on the event's website.

