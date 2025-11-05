Auditions being held as performances return to Howell Opera House after more than a century

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livingston Arts Council is bringing performances back to the Howell Opera House, and they're holding open auditions for performers who want to take part.

Billed as The Reawakening Season, the four production series will bring performance back to the facility as it is also repaired, restored, and revived. All four shows will be performed in the style of the late 1800s, when the opera house first opened in 1879.

The season will consist of:



The Pirates of Penzance

Measure for Measure

Night of the Living Dead

An Original Work

Auditions will run Monday, November 10, through Wednesday, November 12, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. November 10 will be an open call, while November 11 and 12 will have signups for 15-minute slots.

More information can be found at www.Howelloperahouse.org or email auditions@howelloperahouse.org.

Here are the details: