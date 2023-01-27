Board reverses decision granting parole to man convicted of 1993 rape

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Parole Board has reversed a decision that granted parole to a man serving a 25-60 year sentence for the 1993 assault, rape, and kidnapping of a woman.

Floyd Jarvi was granted parole in October 2022 after serving 28 years after pleading no contest to attacking Wendy Jo Morrison. He was due to be released December 20, 2022, but an emergency stay was issued following an appeal by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The stay was put into place pending an appeal hearing. However, the reconsideration and denial came before that hearing could take place.

Morrison fought to keep Jarvi locked up. She told 7 Action News in December, “It's like a living nightmare and at the same time it’s real.”

Morrison was 19 and returning home from her waitressing job when she was followed and run off the road by a man who would then rape and torture her at gunpoint.