Brighton becomes Stars Hollow for massive Gilmore Girls fan weekend

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thousands of Gilmore Girls fans are descending on downtown Brighton this weekend as the Metro Detroit community transforms into the beloved fictional town of Stars Hollow for its second annual immersive fan experience.



The free event, called Destination Stars Hollow, turns Main Street shops into iconic locations from the hit television series. Luke's Diner, the Dragonfly Inn, and Stars Hollow Books come to life as local businesses embrace new identities for the weekend celebration.

The event draws fans from across the country, including Kel Warner and her mother, Mary Cole, who traveled from California specifically for the experience.

"This is the first time we've taken a plane for Gilmore Girls," Warner said. "I am an obsessive Gilmore Girls fan. I've been watching it with my mom since I was younger. I'm also an influencer, so I'm here to make Instagrams and TikToks about it."

Local fans are equally excited about the transformation happening close to home. Sam Horstman from the Saginaw/Midland area said the event brings childhood memories to life.

"It's really cool because it's a show that we've loved for so many years, and then to see a town an hour and 15 minutes away from us put it together and make it look and feel like the town you grew up loving to watch on TV," Horstman said.

Horstman and her coworker, Breanne McIntosh, took off work to visit the area early.

"It’s the comfort show. I think Gilmore Girls is like the ultimate comfort show for me, cause, again, it’s like I can put it on, I can watch it whenever I want. It never gets old. It never gets boring. I think I cry every time Rory graduates high school still," said Horstman.

Almost every participating shop adopts a new Stars Hollow identity. Lynn's on First becomes Luke's Diner, while The Spice & Tea Exchange, which opened Friday just to be a part of the celebration, transforms into Emily's High Tea.

"Every guest this weekend until we run out, we're offering complimentary temporary tattoos so Gilmore Girls fans can represent and tell us if they're Team Jess, Team Dean, Team Logan," said Maryanne Munroe, owner of The Spice & Tea Exchange of Brighton.

There's also a special VIP event on Friday night, where guests can dress up like characters and have high tea while posing as window mannequins.

"This is such an important event to Brighton and the surrounding greater Brighton area that we wanted to just be a part of that in some way that we could do, and in just a small way, we want to try to just add to the charm and really how really neat downtown Brighton is," said Brian Munroe.

2 Dandelions Bookshop becomes Stars Hollow Bookshop, a natural fit according to owner Jeri Kay Thomas.

"We are so lucky. In the show, there was already Stars Hollow Books, and in the show, there's so many references to books. We feel like it's an event almost made for us," Thomas said.

Last year's inaugural event drew more than 40,000 people to the small town, creating lines out the door at participating businesses.

"We went Saturday last year, and we got here early. We got here before it was even supposed to start, and we were lined up waiting to get into the first store. It was definitely shoulder to shoulder," Horstman said.

Despite the crowds, organizers and business owners emphasize the positive atmosphere the event creates.

"Last year, being the first one, what all of us here, the whole book-selling team noticed, is the people... It's a joyful occasion," Thomas said.

Brighton resident Katie Smith painted all the window art, giving the shops an extra special touch.

Organizers recommend checking the Destination Stars Hollow website and following their social media accounts for updates and crowd management information due to expected high attendance.

