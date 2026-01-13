Howell pastor speaks with 7 News Detroit after preschool located at his church abruptly closes

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Howell preschool's sudden closure Friday has left families searching for answers and alternative childcare arrangements after parents received an email announcing the immediate shutdown.

The preschool at First Presbyterian Church in Howell was originally scheduled to close in May after decades of serving the community. However, financial difficulties forced the early closure, according to Pastor Alexander Haines, head of staff at the church.

"I just got the financial report this last weekend, the center lost tens of thousands of dollars," Haines said. "It was a lot more than I had expected, than we even knew a couple months back."

The daycare center at the church had already closed, and the preschool was facing mounting financial challenges. When we asked about where the funds went, Haines appeared uncertain.

"It seems that everything's been just paid for normal bills, that there wasn't the amount of money that I thought there was," Haines said.

Parents had attempted to help save the program weeks before the closure. They met with the pastor, offering financial assistance and fundraising support.

"Offered a blank check, offered fundraising, offered a multitude of different things, and we were shut down," one parent said.

Another parent added they "offered whatever it took to at least keep that program available."

Haines acknowledged the confusion surrounding the rapid financial decline, saying he shares parents' questions about how the situation deteriorated so quickly.

"That's what I want to know. I feel that too," Haines said when we asked about the transition from financial difficulties to complete closure.

The pastor explained that while the preschool is connected to the church, it operates as a separate non-profit organization. The church is now stepping in to address the financial obligations left behind.

"The center is closing, not for any mysterious reason but because it ran out of money, it has no money and that's it, it is the financial cause," Haines said.

The church plans to use offerings to pay back all outstanding tuition and bills to affected families.

