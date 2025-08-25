'Super Drunk' driver charged after hitting Livingston County Sheriff's Department cruiser on US 23

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Livingston County Sheriff's Department has released video of an accident where, they say, a 'Super Drunk' driver hit a patrol car that was conducting a traffic stop on US 23.

The incident happened on August 14, 2025, at 11:50 p.m. on northbound US 23 near Clide Road in Hartland Township.

The video has been released on the department's Facebook page.

In the released dash cam video, you see deputies pulling over the driver in the original stop. They then approach the passenger side of that car and one deputy speaks with the occupants, while the other stands a short distance away. You then see the cruiser move a little while another vehicle roars by the side of it. Damage pictures in the video show the cruiser's driver's side rear quarterpanel scraped and the rear tire knocked off the axle, with the wheel thrust forward towards the passenger compartment.

Officials say no one was injured. They also say the driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after blowing a .20. They were taken to the Livingston County Jail.

In the Facebook post, officials say:

This incident serves as a stark reminder during our ongoing #DriveSoberOrGetPulledOver campaign that impaired driving doesn't just put the driver at risk—it endangers everyone on our roads, including the first responders working to keep our community safe.



Our deputies are okay. The driver was arrested for OWI after blowing a .20. This could have been prevented.



When you choose to drive impaired, you're making a decision that can change lives forever. Tonight, we were fortunate. Tomorrow, someone else might not be.



Make the right choice. Plan ahead. Call a ride. Save lives.

Under Michigan law, you are considered to high a high blood alcohol content if you test over .17 on a preliminary test. This distinction has been colloquially labeled as Super Drunk.