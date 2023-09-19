Tanker carrying sulfuric acid overturns on US-23, some residents to be evacuated

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they are evacuating some people who live on Runyon Lake Road in Tyrone Township near where a tanker carrying sulfuric acid had overturned on the ramp from Center Road to northbound US-23 Tuesday morning.

The tanker was coming from Oregon, Ohio, traveling to Midland, Michigan.

Brighton Post troopers are currently policing a traffic crash involving an overturned tanker truck carrying 3500 gallons of sulfuric acid on the ramp from Center Rd to northbound US-23, Tyrone Twp, Livingston County. There are no reports of leaks from the tanker. HAZMAT 1/4 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) September 19, 2023

There are no reports of leaks from the tanker and MSP says at this time there is no threat to the public.

MSP says the evacuation has been ordered while the 3,500 gallons of acid is being transferred to another tanker, so the overturned one can be turned upright and checked. Troopers will reportedly be going door-to-door notifying residents about the evacuation.

US-23 will also be closed during the operation, police say. Northbound lanes will be shut down at Center Road. Access to southbound will be closed at White Lake Rd., Runyon Lake Rd., and Old US23.

Livingston County Emergency Management will also conduct reverse 911 calls to notify those affected about the evacuations. Anyone living within 2,000 feet of the area is being advised to close their windows, doors, and vents and keep their pets inside as a precaution.