14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy, charged in alleged plot to kill girl's mother

(WXYZ) — A 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were charged in an alleged plot to kill the girl's mother.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the 17-year-old boy entered the victim's home on July 24 and strangled the victim before he was confronted and fled the home.

After an investigation from Eastpointe police, they determined the 14-year-old daughter planned the murder with the 17-year-old.

The victim is did survive and is expected to recover.

The 14-year-old female was charged with Solicitation of Murder, a life felony, and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Premeditated Murder, a life without parole felony. The 17-year-old male was charged with Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Premeditated Murder, a life without parole felony, and Assault with Intent to Murder, a life felony.

Prosecutors say the girl was arraigned on Aug. 14 and given a $1 million bond. She was remanded to the Juvenile Justice Center. The 17-year-old was given a $2.5 million bond and also remanded to the Juvenile Justice Center.

“The alleged actions of these juveniles are not just illegal but also incredibly dangerous. This level of criminal activity is unacceptable, and we intend to treat it with the severity it deserves. That's why we are seeking to charge these juveniles as adults—because when you commit adult crimes, you face adult consequences," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.