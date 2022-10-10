2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College.

The crash happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in the area of 12 Mile and Hayes. Officials say it appears the driver of an SUV had some sort of medical emergency while driving on the campus. He struck several vehicles and objects, which caused the SUV to roll over several times.

Both the driver and the front-seat passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released. They are identified only as a 46-year-old resident of the City of Warren and an 18-year-old resident of the City of Warren who is a recent graduate of Warren Cousino High School.

Police are in the process of notifying the next of kin. The investigation is ongoing and autopsies will be performed. Officials are asking people to avoid the area of 12 Mile Road from Schoenherr to Hayes for the next several hours while investigators are still on the scene.