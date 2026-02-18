2 teens charged as adults in Partridge Creek Mall shooting; bond set in millions

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two 16-year-old suspects accused of a shooting at the Partridge Creek Mall tree lighting ceremony appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, where a magistrate set their bonds in the millions.

King Payne and Christian Griffin were arraigned before Magistrate Ryan Zemke at 41B District Court. Both teenagers are being charged as adults in connection with the November shooting that left one person critically injured.

"Again, obviously, here the nature of the offenses is very concerning, the risk of flight," Zemke said during the roughly 20-minute Zoom arraignment.

Both suspects face one count of assault with intent to murder. Payne faces an additional felony firearm charge.

Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Fred Bartolomei requested $2 million bonds for each teenager, describing the incident as senseless violence.

"There's a tree lighting, Mr. Griffin gets into an argument, calls Mr. King, then he comes and shoots someone for absolutely no reason, other than he was told to come up here with a gun," Bartolomei said.

The magistrate ultimately set bond at $5 million cash for Payne, who prosecutors say is the accused shooter, citing his criminal history. Griffin's bond was set at $2 million.

"Just two days before, both individuals are posting on Instagram, TikTok, social media, photos of them holding a Glock 9, used in the shooting, as well an AR-15," Bartolomei said.

The prosecutor emphasized the severity of the victim's injuries, noting the person has undergone six surgeries and remains in critical condition.

"This isn't a stealing of a car, we have an individual barely alive because of their actions," Bartolomei said.

Virginia and Steve Selvaggio, who own Western Market in Ferndale but live in Clinton Township, were attending the annual tree lighting with their family when the shooting occurred.

"Oh my gosh there's a shooting, and we just grabbed our kids and ran," Virginia Selvaggio said.

"We were right in the middle next to the tree when it happened, a couple thousand people there, everyone was going each different way like a mass hysteria," Steve Selvaggio said.

The shooting has affected the family's willingness to attend future community events.

"You wanna know the truth, I think it's hampered our desire to go. We have a daughter-in-law and son; it's their children, this is our time to love and join with them. I think now that this has come up, I think the kids will be apprehensive of wanting to go," Steve Selvaggio said.

Prosecutors revealed that just one month after the mall shooting, Payne was charged for his alleged role in an armed robbery in Detroit. He was also a suspect in another armed robbery that occurred in June in Wayne County.

"Obviously, the overwhelming concern here would be the risk of danger to the public if released," Zemke said.

Both Payne and Griffin are expected to appear in court again on March 2 for a probable cause conference.

