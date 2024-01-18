Beloved Harrison Township family diner destroyed by fire overnight

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Today, a beloved family diner in Harrison Township was destroyed by flames. Benvenuto's Restaurant caught fire just after 1 a.m.

It's located on Jefferson Avenue just north of Metro Parkway.

All day cars drove slowly past the restaurant and some came to a complete stop to observe the damage.

Diane Russo held back tears while looking at the building her brother, Frank, built in 1990.

She told 7 Action News, “We had many family gatherings, holiday gatherings, Christmas dinner, birthday parties. Just everything. It’s a shame. A lot of history back here."

"It’s awful. I want to cry right now. I really do," Russo said.

She said their mother spent years cooking in the restaurant, which was called Boat Town Café at the time.

Although her family sold the business decades ago, they said it still stings to see the building destroyed by fire.

“Yeah, it’s kind of sad. Hopefully, they can come back from this," Russo said.

The current owners of Benvenuto’s Restaurant looked on in disbelief, but they are receiving a wave of support and well wishes on social media where they explained they are figuring out their next steps.

Harrison Township fire marshal Larry Shackett told 7 Action News the emergency call came in around 1:10 a.m.

“I feel that it’s going to be a total loss. Yes. The roof collapsed in numerous different places," he said.

Shackett said the cause of the fire is under investigation, along with figuring out when the last person left the building.

He said no injuries were reported, but the frigid temperatures did present their own set of challenges for firefighters.

“Water just freezes really quick. It was just an ice rink out here, and it was just very hazardous for everybody on scene," Shackett explained.

Former owner Frank Bartolomeo told 7 Action News he gave his sympathies to the current owners.

“They’re good people. Sorry to see it go, but things happen for a reason," he said.