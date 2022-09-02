DTE customers frustrated over lack of communication and five days without power

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — DTE says they expect 95% of customers will have their power restored by the end of the day Friday. However, that’s cold comfort for those like Mark Lupa who have been in the dark since Monday.

Lupa Lives at Park Place Condominiums in Sterling Heights

“Basically you get up, try to shave, shower in the dark in the morning. And by candlelight or flashlight, whatever we can come up with. And then head off to work and come home to a dark home again,” explained Lupa.

He and his wife have been without power all week. Yet, he’s still working every day, going about his routine as if nothing is amiss at home. His entire community complex is in the same situation.

“We’re all out on the front talking to each other and trying to figure out what’s going on. And nobody can come up with a real answer,” said Lupa.

The thing is, they seem to be an island of no power.

“Well right behind us there’s a bowling alley that’s been lit up the entire time and we’re just kind of this forgotten complex in the middle of light,” Lupa explained.

Lupa’s biggest complaint is what he says is a lack of communication from DTE.

“They’re saying there is no current date or time when the power will return. Just that 95% of the customers should be back up by the end of today. But there is no timestamp on when we would be back up,” explained Lupa.

7 Action News reached out to DTE for information for Lupa but did not hear back by deadline.

“If anything, I’d like the senior management to put themselves in our shoes. Put your lights out for five days and see how you and your family deal with it. And then you’ll understand how we’re dealing with it and we feel,” said Lupa.

Plus he feels DTE raising costs would just be salt in the public’s wounds.

“I know they’re working on doing a price hike. It may seem insignificant to them. But at the end of the day, it’s millions of dollars for them. And I think they should rethink that and refocus on getting things properly working first. And then we can talk about increasing rates,” Lupa said.