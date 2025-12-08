Eastpointe elementary school teacher facing child pornography charges in Vermont federal court

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A fourth-grade teacher at Pleasantview Elementary School in Eastpointe Community Schools if facing federal child pornography charges after being arrested in Vermont.

Watch Ruta Ulcinaite's video report:

Martin Waskowski has been charged with transporting child pornography in interstate of foreign commerce and knowingly possesing child pornography that had been transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

Waskowski was arrested on December 3 while trying to enter into the U.S. from Canada at the Highgate Springs Port of Entry in Highgate, Vermont, which is towards the western state border with New York. Officials say he had been flagged for secondary inspection because he was "an exact match" for "a law enforcement records inquiry with suspicion of attempted sexual enticement of a minor."

According to the criminal complaint, during the secondary inspection, a Customs and Border Patrol officer examined Waskowski's phone and found "probably child sexual abuse material." Waskowski was then detained and the Homeland Security Investigations was called for assistance. It was during an examination of Waskowski's phone by the HSI agent that, according to the criminal complaint, images of children under the age of 14 involved in various sex acts were found interspersed with personal photos and videos of Waskowki.

During questioning, officials say Waskowski admitted to "seeking and receiving" child pornography, as well as producing child pornography by recording a spy camera of a 12-year-old boy in a restroom at his Michigan home. Parents at Pleasantview Elementary, where Waskowski has been a 4th Grade teacher for three school years, are frustrated by the alleged findings.

“It’s awful. It’s scary, what do you do? You leave your kids, you think they’re in good hands and then you find out a predator is in the school," grandparent at the elementary school Sharon Smith said.

During a court appearance, Waskowski was ordered to be released to the custody of his father for home detention. He was also ordered to say away from areas where children may be and not contact any minors. He is due back in Vermont Federal Court on December 23.

Eastpointe Community Schools released the following statemtn on their website about the case: