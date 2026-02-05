EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — An Eastpointe mother is warning other parents about the hidden dangers of sledding after her 10-year-old daughter suffered severe injuries in an accident at a local park.

Jennifer's daughter Cheyenne was sledding at Spindler Park on a Friday afternoon when what started as a fun winter day quickly turned into a terrifying emergency. The girl went down the back side of the hill, despite warning signs, and crashed into nearby poles.

Eastpointe mother warns of sledding dangers after daughter's severe injuries

"I never would have thought they would have gotten hurt sledding — like we go every year, we've always went," Jennifer said.

The accident left Cheyenne with a Stage 3 liver laceration that is almost a Stage 4, along with a severe concussion and possible brain damage due to brain swelling, according to Jennifer.

"I got a call that Cheyenne, you know, she was hurt, she was hurt bad," Jennifer said.

Extended interview: Mom talks about daughter's severe injuries after sledding accident

Now Jennifer is urging other parents to think twice before letting their children go sledding.

"I have heard of a broken arm over the weekend, and on the other side of the hill as well, someone hit a tree, someone went through the fence — it's repetitive injury," Jennifer said.

The city of Eastpointe acknowledged awareness of the sledding activity on the hill. A spokesperson said in a statement: "While signage speaks to the risks of sledding on the hill, the City works to keep the hill as safe as possible, with staff routinely ensuring there are hay bales, fencing, and safety measures in place. We have empathy for the child and family involved, and will work to continue to make our parks and public spaces as safe as possible for all users."

Dr. Aamna Hafeez at Henry Ford Hospital says the best way to stay safe is to know the risks and take precautions.

"Sledding can definitely be a fun activity, but there are risks associated with it and those injuries can range from minor bumps and bruises all the way to severe head trauma," Hafeez said.

The doctor recommends families take safety precautions, with head protection being the most important.

"So, there's absolutely some precautions families can take in terms of safety for their children sledding. The most important being some sort of protection for their heads, so whether that's a helmet or a ski helmet or a biking helmet, either of those options because really what you're trying to do is prevent brain injuries," Hafeez said.

William Hirsch, who was at Spindler Park with his two young daughters, said sledding is an activity they enjoy regularly.

"It's something the kids love to do. It's an activity that gets us outside, gets us outdoors and something to do to have fun," Hirsch said.

He says he makes sure his girls are safe by going down the hill with them, making sure they're not going toward anything harmful.

"Sometimes, you slip and fall down, but you have to get back up, you know. It's a learning lesson," Hirsch said.

For Jennifer, her message is simple: awareness.

"It can happen, like I said, at any hill. Just because it was at this one doesn't mean that it can't happen at the one down the street from your house, right. So, just be aware," Jennifer said. "I just want these kids and people to be safe in general because it's scary."

