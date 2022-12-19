Eastpointe Police, FBI looking into vandalism at pro-life center

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Eastpointe are investigating after a pregnancy center was vandalized over the weekend.

Workers at Pregnancy Aid Detroit, which is located on 8 Mile and Universal, say they made the discovery early Saturday morning. They say they believe their building was tagged with red spray paint sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Monday, the words "liars", "fake clinic" and "Jane's Revenge" could be seen on the side of the building in red spray paint.

According to the Counter Extremism Project, Jane's Revenge is an extremist pro-abortion rights group that emerged after the leak of the expected U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The group has been linked to attacks at pro-life centers across the nation.

"We were surprised and shocked and alarmed for our safety," said Nancy Anter who is the Executive Director of the Pregnancy Aid Eastpointe location.

Anter says she believes there are misconceptions about the services provided at Pregnancy Aid.

"How do you object to giving someone formula? I’m personally driving all over the planet to get formula, so what’s your (motivation). I don’t get it," said Anter.

Anter says, in 2021, they helped over 500 mothers by giving out resources like diapers, formula, clothing, and equipment. The center also offers classes and referral information for people without prenatal care or WIC.

The home of a Pregnancy Aid board member was also tagged over the weekend with the message, "If abortions aren't safe, neither are you." The vandals also identified the board member as Jeanne.

WXYZ A photo provided by a Pregnancy Aid board member shows a threat spray painted on a garage and in a driveway.

"Naturally, we are shocked and saddened by this attack on our home, but we bear no ill will toward the people responsible and pray for them," Jeanne said in a statement to 7 Action News Monday. "We hope that the community, through knowledge of the attacks on us and Pregnancy Aid Detroit, will be made more aware of the good work that is done by pregnancy resource centers in non-judgmentally responding to the needs of all women who come through their doors."

The attack on the board member happened in a neighboring city which the staff at Pregnancy Aid did not divulge in an effort to protect the board member's safety. As a result of the multiple locations involved, there are multiple agencies investigating in addition to the Eastpointe Police Department. They're also receiving assistance from the FBI.

"It’s a hate crime. It’s not okay. It doesn’t matter who we are. It could happen to anybody," said Anter. "We’re not trying to convince people to not have an abortion. Yes, we are pro-life but I don’t have that power to make people change their minds. I’m a mom. I get it on many levels of how hard it is to have a baby, especially when you’re low income and it’s unplanned."

The staff at Pregnancy Aid say they're unsure when they'll be able to cover the vandalism.

Police are using surveillance cameras from nearby buildings. Anyone with information about what happened should call police silent observer.