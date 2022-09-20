Ex-Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleads guilty in corruption case

PORT HURON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco has agreed to plead guilty to one count of attempted extortion in the long-running Macomb County public corruption case.

The plea deal was revealed in federal court in Port Huron Tuesday. Under the terms of the deal, the court will set Marrocco's sentence. However, both sides have agreed it will not exceed 16 months. If the court decides on a sentence of more than 16 months, Marrocco has the right to withdraw from the deal.

Federal prosecutors had said Marrocco directed Dino Bucci, as well as others at the DPW, to pressure builders and contractors in Macomb County to purchase hundreds of thousands of dollars in tickets to Marrocco's political fundraisers.

It was alleged that anyone who did not purchase tickets would be punished by having their building permits held up, payments delayed, and having contracts refused, among other punishments.

The initial indictment accused Marrocco of using the money from the extortion to pay for personal expenses, including air travel, car rentals, dinners at high-end restaurants, condo association charges, spa visits, wedding and holiday gifts, and yacht club charges.

You can read the full plea agreement below: