Family of girl files lawsuit after suspected drunk driver crashes into 9-year-old's bedroom

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — The family of a 9-year-old Center Line girl who was severely injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed through her bedroom wall has filed a lawsuit against the driver and potentially others involved in serving alcohol that night.

Laila Breitshtrus was sleeping in her bed when an SUV driven by 20-year-old Carisa Adell Wade crashed into her room around 3 a.m. last week, launching the child out of the house and causing multiple injuries to her spine, nose, liver and ribs.

"It was all really scary," Laila said.

WXYZ-TV

The young girl is now recovering at home after being released from the hospital, though she continues to experience pain.

"Right now it's my chest and tailbone when I walk," Laila said.

On Monday, the family's attorney David Femminineo announced the lawsuit against Wade and potentially other parties.

"We will hold every entity, every business and every individual responsible for causing Laila this harm," Femminineo said.

WXYZ-TV

Femminineo alleges Wade was drinking at a bar in downtown Detroit before the crash and says he has evidence to support the claim.

"We also have video from the bar where she was after 9 p.m. We have video from that bar posted by the driver who caused this accident," Femminineo said.

Laila's parents, Rachael Wright and Mike Breitshtrus, remain shaken by the terrifying incident but are grateful their daughter survived.

"It's definitely traumatizing but I mean in order for her to be strong, I have to be strong," Wright said.

WXYZ-TV

"I am really glad she's here with us and just thankful every single day," Breitshtrus said.

WXYZ-TV

Wade remains in the Macomb County Jail, charged with fleeing the crash and reckless driving causing serious impairment. She could face additional charges when toxicology results are returned.

Wade is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday. I reached out to her attorney for comment but have not heard back.

Despite her injuries and trauma, Laila has a message for the driver who changed her life.

"I just wish you would know the consequences that happened when she crashed into my house," Laila said.

