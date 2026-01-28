Former Detroit police officer charged with 14 felonies after shooting officer during standoff

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A former police officer is facing more than a dozen felony charges, including four counts of assault with intent to murder, after allegedly firing shots at Roseville police officers during a domestic violence standoff that left one officer wounded and a home severely damaged.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Former DPD officer charged with felonies after shooting officer during standoff

Daniel Waldrep, 30, appeared in court from a hospital bed following the Friday incident at his home on Kathy Avenue. The standoff began when officers responded to a domestic violence call at Waldrep's residence.

"He was outside with his wife and his wife was trying to leave and then she started beating and started beating on the car and everything. Then she left, but I don't know why she came back," said Ena Morris, a neighbor who witnessed the initial confrontation.

WXYZ

Prosecutors say Waldrep fired a rifle at four Roseville officers during the barricaded standoff, striking one of them. The wounded officer is recovering at home.

"The defendant obviously had no regard for the safety of his neighbors or the police officers who showed up on the scene during this incident when he fired this high-powered rifle from inside the house on Kathy Avenue, outside toward the police officers and his neighbors," Prosecutor John Paul Hunt said.

Police arrest man barricaded in Roseville home after exchanging shots with officers:

Police arrest man barricaded in Roseville home after exchanging shots with officers

Court-appointed defense attorney Charles Merlo argued that Waldrep is a troubled man stemming from his time in the military and as a Detroit police officer.

"Mr. Waldrep's circumstances are somewhat unfortunate: he suffers from post-traumatic stress for which he is medicated and for which he was perhaps overmedicated from time to time," Merlo said.

Related video: Police battering ram slams into home where barricaded gunman is

VIDEO UPDATE: Police battering ram slams into home where barricaded gunman is

The Detroit Police Department says Waldrep resigned from the force amid allegations of assault. That same year, he was convicted on two assault charges in a domestic violence case.

Neighbors say the chaos has been building for some time.

"They were always outside arguing. They were fighting with the kids. The kids were always dirty, not taken care of. So it wasn't surprising because he was always out of control," Morris said.

WXYZ

In a statement, Waldrep's ex-wife Hannah Waldrep-Jones said: "Our family is deeply saddened by the actions of Daniel and the events that took place. We send our prayers and support to the officer who was injured, to all first responders involved in this very difficult situation, and to the entire community affected. We are also grateful for the safety of his wife and the children."

"I just kind of hope that he gets what he deserves out of the whole situation. He, you know, he tormented his kids, he tormented his wife, he's tormented the neighborhood, the officers," Morris said.

Watch video of police at the scene below:

RAW VIDEO: Police activity in Roseville

Waldrep is being held on a $2 million bond. He will be transferred to the Macomb County Jail once he's cleared at the hospital. His next court date is set for Feb. 11.

The standoff left Waldrep's home so severely damaged that it could potentially be condemned.

—————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

