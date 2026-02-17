Four arrested after attempted firebombing and shooting at Warren home leads to dramatic chase

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Warren have taken four people into custody in connection with an attempted firebombing and shooting at a home that led to a chase through Warren and Roseville.

The incident began just before 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, when neighbors spotted two men dressed in all black approaching a house on Champaign near I-696 and Schoenherr in Warren.

A witness saw the suspects park in front of a driveway and exit their vehicle carrying what appeared to be two-liter bottles.

"I saw a vehicle park in front of that driveway down there. Two individuals got out on the passenger side, covered head to toe in black — black hoodie, black masks — carrying like two two-liter bottles," Terry Lavely said.

Cell phone video captured one of the men pouring what police believe was an accelerant on the side of the house. Police say the man then attempted to ignite the home before firing shots at it.

"As they're walking away, they started popping off shots at the house," Lavely said.

Neighbors reported hearing four to five gunshots during the incident. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The suspects fled on foot to a waiting silver SUV and sped away from the neighborhood, prompting a police chase.

"We just heard a car speeding down the street, the sirens getting close, and the police cars following after," witness Brianna Skrzyniarz said.

Kenny Sisk, who lives nearby, expressed his shock at the incident.

"It's unbelievable, that's what I'm saying. Usually I see it on the news somewhere else, but this is — I live right around the corner," Sisk said.

Police say their investigation led them to a home in Roseville, where a potential suspect was hiding. As that person left the house, police chased the vehicle up Groesbeck to Industrial Street and Parkway in Roseville.

Larry Koebbe, who was working in the area, witnessed the dramatic arrest involving dozens of police vehicles.

"All of a sudden, 25 to 30 cop cars just swarmed this guy. This guy here hit him — they were trying to bust out the window and get the driver out," Koebbe said. "They must have done something really bad, because I've never seen 25–30 cop cars chase one car."

Police detained three people from the SUV and took a fourth suspect into custody separately.

Authorities say there is no active threat to the community, and the investigation remains ongoing.

