Fraser nonprofit fundraising to transform Steffens Park

FRASER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Fraser nonprofit is working to breathe new life into what they say is an underused city park, but they need community support to make their vision a reality.

The Fraser First Boosters Club is raising funds to transform Steffens Park, located near city hall, with plans for an amphitheater, splash pad and walking path. The group hopes to raise $1 million to 2 million through various fundraising efforts, including their upcoming Blue Jean Ball on Saturday, Feb. 7.

"Fraser is 4 square miles. We call it 4 square smiles," said Vania Apps with the Fraser First Boosters Club.

The nonprofit has been working to enhance the city's charm since 2010, when they received their nonprofit status.

"Fraser First Booster Club started in 2010 when we got our nonprofit and from then on, we had the vision of better parks building better communities," Apps said.

One of their most successful projects was the transformation of McKinley Park on Grove Street into the city's first barrier-free park. The facility features a half-mile walking path, playground equipment and a sensory garden designed for adults and children with disabilities.

"We have children that have vision impairments come here with their groups, moms of south Macomb and there's no need to worry about can they reach something, can they access something — it's all accessible," Apps said.

Now the group has set its sights on Steffens Park.

"Our goal here is to bring life back into this park," said Laura Lesich with the Fraser First Booster Club.

The Blue Jean Ball will feature a silent auction, raffles, dancing and an open bar as the organization works toward its ambitious fundraising goal.

"It's just a lot of fun to bring people together," Lesich said.

The city has contracted a vendor to begin official plans for the park improvements. The booster club hopes to finalize the new and improved design for Steffens Park by the end of the year.

The last day to purchase tickets for the Blue Jean Ball is Thursday. More information on the ball can be found on the booster club's website. Tickets can be purchased online.

