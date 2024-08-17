'Garbage is coming from everywhere and anywhere.' Center Line residents fed up with hoarding neighbor

CENTER LINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors in Center Line are getting fed up with a hoarding situation that has only gotten worse.

“Garbage is coming from everywhere and anywhere,” said resident Debbie Stieber. "It's just been horrendous. Not only for the safety of them, it’s the safety for the neighbors, the kids, the pets.”

Debbie Stieber has reached a breaking point with a situation unfolding just a few doors down. From the street, you can see the garbage covering the front porch of the home, a vehicle, and the entire driveway. A view from a neighbor's house shows the problem is even worse.

“The house is full, the backyard is full, the driveway is full,” said Stieber.

“She’s been hoarding all sorts of garbage and junk," said neighbor Joe Nevill. "She pulls up multiple times of day unloading her van and every time she pulls up the van's already full each time.”

Nevill says they’re also growing frustrated. He and other neighbors have contacted police and the city for welfare checks and complaints.

“I don't know how she’s living in there in the condition of the home," said Nevill. "I can only imagine what it’s like in there.”

“There's no doubt we believe this is a very grave situation with regards to the property,” said Center Line City Manager and City Clerk Dennis Champine. "We are not as a City happy to see this sort of thing occurring in one of our neighborhoods.”

Champine says they’ve had problems with the homeowner for roughly a decade but it’s become severe in recent months. He confirms they’ve issued multiple warnings and citations to no avail. They now have a court date next month.

“This helps us to get to the next step which could be that the city goes in and cleans up the property, which we cannot do without a court order," Champine said. "That's a key component”

Champine also says the clutter has become a haven for rats, which neighbors say they’re now dealing with. Stieber set up rat boxes in her yard and said her kids don't in their backyard at night.

“We seen rats two weeks ago that are bigger than my Shih Tzu,” said Stieber.

“I was there myself today and there’s no doubt there’s rodents,” Champine said. "That is a health issue. That is a health, safety, and welfare issue that we are very concerned about, and as soon as the city can take further action we certainly will.”

As we were filming, the homeowner showed up. She declined an interview, but said she’s sorry to her neighbors and that she’s working on the issue.

As for neighbors, they hope it's addressed fast.

"Just clear it out, and hopefully she can get the help that she can get,” Nevill said.

As the garbage still piles up, the City says their hands are tied until that court date on September 4th at 37th District Court.