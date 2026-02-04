Gardner White truck stolen mid-delivery in Eastpointe caught on camera

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Gardner White furniture truck was stolen in broad daylight Saturday afternoon in Eastpointe while the driver was making a delivery, according to police.

The theft happened around 3:45 p.m. on Boulder Avenue and was captured on a neighbor's doorbell security camera.

"The driver stated that they were delivering furniture, unloading it. Unfortunately, the driver left the keys in the ignition. The suspect jumped in the truck and drove away with it," Eastpointe Detective Lt. Alex Holish said. “According to Gardner White, it was approximately $15,000 worth of furniture.”

The delivery driver declined an on-camera interview but told us over the phone that the entire experience was traumatizing. He admitted he often leaves keys inside the truck during deliveries, though the vehicle was not running at the time of the theft.

Also inside the truck at the time it was stolen were the driver's personal car keys and wallet containing credit cards, his ID and Social Security card. He was able to get all of that back.

Detroit police found the Gardner White truck later that evening on Manning Street. Gardner White has since retrieved the vehicle from the Detroit Police Department's impound lot.

"Right now, they were asked to go through all their equipment and inventory, so they can send us a list with what is missing and what is not," Holish said. "It's never a good idea to leave the keys in any vehicle. During the bad weather, we have a lot of warmups stolen when people try to warm up their personal cars."

Police have one video of the incident but say it's difficult to obtain a clear description of the suspect.

"All we can tell is it's a male based on just body type, build and the way he walks, but other than that, we cannot say height, weight, age, nothing else," Holish said.

Police are still searching for a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Eastpointe Police Detective Durkall directly at 586-445-9120.

Gardner White did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

