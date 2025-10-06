'It’s extremely disturbing': Sex offender accused of kidnapping, assaulting 12-year-old girl denied bond

EASTPOINTE, Mich. — A registered sex offender is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Eastpointe last month.



Andrew Williams, 52, appeared in court on Monday, where prosecutors revealed disturbing new details about the case, including allegations that he had been grooming the child for approximately a year before the assault.

WXYZ Andrew Logan Williams facing Judge Kathleen Galen from the Macomb County Jail

"It's extremely disturbing, my heart still breaks every time I have to look into a case like that," said Lt. Alex Holish with the Eastpointe Police Department.

WXYZ Lt. Alex Holish with the Eastpointe Police Department

According to police, Williams allegedly pulled the girl into his home in the area of Crescentwood and Birchwood Avenues on September 22 in broad daylight, sexually assaulted her multiple times, and then released her. The incident occurred in what residents describe as a quiet neighborhood.

"He has confessed to both of those crimes, also to taking pictures of this 12-year-old girl after he was done sexually assaulting her," said Stephanie Stager, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, during Williams' arraignment at 38th District Court.

After the alleged assault, Williams fled the state and was later apprehended by authorities in northern New York before being extradited back to Michigan.

A search of Williams' home revealed concerning evidence that has investigators worried there could be additional victims.

"There were other undergarments, specifically women's undergarments, found. At this point, we haven't had any other victims come forward yet, but we're still looking into it," Holish said.

The young victim ran for help after the alleged assault and was assisted by a neighbor, Ashley Kolakowski, who told reporters that Williams' behavior had been troubling for some time.

"He'd constantly watch the kids play, he would just sit up there creepily watching the kids, he kept every movement they did, he followed," Kolakowski said.

Williams, who is a registered sex offender, was denied bond by Judge Kathleen Galen. While prosecutors stated he has confessed to most charges, including criminal sexual assault, his defense attorney disputed this claim.

The young victim expressed relief that she spoke up about what happened to her.

"I'm glad I stopped him, or else other people would've got the same thing done to them," she said.

Williams is expected back in court on October 15 for a Probable Cause Conference and faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted. He remains at the Macomb County Jail.

