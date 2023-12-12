Juvenile suspect in custody after reported sexual assault at Henry Ford II High School in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sterling Heights police say they have arrested a juvenile suspect in the sexual assault of a juvenile student that occurred at Henry Ford II High School.

Officials say the assault happened around 1:30 p.m. on December 5 near the Performing Arts Center.

Officers were able to identify and arrest a suspect after gathering evidence in the case. The suspect, who is not being identified, is being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Detention Center pending charges.

No other information is being released.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.