'Kinda creepy.' Neighbors on alert as Roseville Police investigate 'peeping Tom'

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Roseville are searching for a 'peeping Tom.' According to Police Chief Mitch Berlin, two incidents have been reported in the last week in the area south of Common and east of Grosebeck.

"We've had kids that come around messing around with cars and so on, but… peeping Toms? No," said resident Michael Krucker.

It’s not something longtime neighborhood residents like Krucker in this Roseville neighborhood are used to. A stranger allegedly peering into windows, and he’s still on the loose.

“It's a little scary," said resident Tysha Heard. "Kinda creepy, like him looking in the windows and stuff like that.”

Kathleen Sikorski has called this area home for nearly 50 years. Now a widow, she’s concerned.

“It takes your breath away, knowing someone is out there doing that,” Sikorski said. "It's scary when you’re living alone.”

Police say at least two incidents have been reported within the last week, all in the area south of Common and east of Groesbeck. In one case, a resident saw the man and scared him off. Police did a K9 track but lost him.

“We need to stand up to things like this," said resident David Kiras. "We cannot allow this to happen.”

Kiras says he and his neighbors are now keeping their eyes peeled. Police say the man is about 5' 10" riding a bicycle. He hasn’t been caught or identified. Officers are now increasing patrols in the neighborhood.

“I heard there was a good police presence here the other night, that's very good, I'm happy for Roseville Police,” Kiras said.

“He (son) saw the police flashing the lights inside our window here," said Heard. "He said it was a lot of police cars out here in front of the house.”

These residents are raising their voices to make their neighbors aware of a serious issue, hoping to spread the word to bring this case to a close.

“I hope they find him and charge him and get him off the street,” said Sikorski.

Last year around Halloween there was another peeping Tom in the City of Roseville, but police say this case is unrelated.