Lakeside Mall redevelopment delayed by a year

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich (WXYZ) — The long-awaited revamp of the Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights has been delayed.

The Florida-based developer who purchased the property in 2019, Lionheart Capital, has plans to turn the mall into a mixed-use retail, office, and residential space. There will also be a hotel added. The project is expected to cost upwards of $1 billion and take several years.

The project was originally set to start sometime in 2024 but is now at least a year behind schedule, city officials confirm.

WXYZ Macomb County resident Kurt Hillebrand weighs in on Lakeside Mall revamp.

"In its glory days you couldn't find a parking spot. This is humongous parking. You would be out to the signs and you would just drive around until you found a spot," said Kurt Hillebrand who lives in Macomb County. "I was just in there the last couple weeks ago. It felt so sadly dead."

People who live in the community say they're anxious to see the project get started after the city green-lit it almost two years ago.

WXYZ Macomb County resident Gary Cerrone weighs in on Lakeside Mall revamp.

"Back maybe 20 years ago, it was vibrant. People would come and go. You got some restaurants, you could go and eat. J.C. Penney was always crowded. Kohl's was doing good," said Gary Cerrone who is from Sterling Heights. "From what I understand, it's going to be the new downtown area for Sterling Heights so I think everybody is looking forward to that."

The transformation is now held up as the developer awaits Lord & Taylor and Sears to sell off their now-vacant storefronts.

WXYZ Macomb County resident Patricia Trueman weighs in on Lakeside Mall revamp.

"I hope that they're going to go through with this because I think it'll be great. Maybe more green space because right now it's kind of pathetic," said Patricia Trueman who stopped at the mall Wednesday.

City Manager Mark Vanderpool says delays are to be expected as timelines are fluid. Vanderpool says the city anticipates the developer will be submitting site plans in the next 90-120 days.

"This mega-development will spur unprecedented economic growth including thousands of new jobs and over 6,000 new residents. There will be a significant amount of activity continuing this year with major announcements forthcoming as construction nears – stay tuned," Vanderpool said in an email to the 7 Action newsroom.

See early renderings of the Lakeside development:

Sterling Heights residents say they're excited.

"I'm the type of person, I'm older, I like to come to the store and look. Younger generations like to go online and buy everything but it would be nice to see this whole area revamped," said Cerrone.