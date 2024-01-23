Lions fan who attended 1957 championship win hopeful for NFC Championship game

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tiger Stadium, at the corner of Michigan and Trumbull, is where the Lions won their last league championship in 1957.

Lifelong Lions fan David Boyce said he remembers it well and took a stroll down memory lane.

“Great memories," he said.

"See, it’s Briggs Stadium way back then. Not Tigers Stadium," Boyce said.

7 Action News showed him highlights of the Lions' 1957 championship game.

“See what that is? That’s Bobby Lane with a broken ankle," Boyce recognized.

At 10 years old, Boyce and his father witnessed the Lions' last championship victory in person.

“I was sitting in the end zone where the old bullpen used to be in Tigers Stadium, on first base side, (and) watching these guys just kill the Browns," he recalled.

Now, 67 years later, Boyce is drawing parallels between the 1957 season and today.

“They had to beat Frisco in '57 to get to the championship game," he said.

Since then, Boyce has stuck with the Lions through thick and thin. He credits the club’s newly found success to coach Dan Campbell.

“He’s a regular guy. He can talk to anybody, and he’s not afraid to stand up for his team," he described.

Boyce said “team” is the key word and the difference maker when comparing previous rosters.

“They’ve had quality players, but they’ve never had a team. Okay? That’s the thing people don’t understand. Team. This guy’s created a team. These guys love each other," he said.

Boyce is heading into Sunday with the expectation the Lions won’t disappoint, regardless of the outcome.

"Follow your heart, and go out there and play your hardest and I don’t think anybody’s going to hate ‘em no matter which way it comes out. But I got a good feeling about it. I really do. I can feel it. I think they’re going to do very well," he explained.

Boyce is, of course, hoping history repeats itself.