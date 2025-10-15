Macomb County businessman shares details about the shooting caught on home security cameras

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A prominent Macomb County businessman survived an ambush shooting in his front yard Tuesday morning, with the entire attack captured on home security cameras.

Watch Faraz Javed's video report:

Man shot outside his Macomb Township home speaks out

Eddie Jawad, 61, was shot while approaching the front gate of his mansion near 24 Mile and Springdale Drive around 10:15 a.m. The well-known entrepreneur and community member was hit by a bullet in his right leg and suffered cuts to his right arm from shattered glass.

Security footage shows Jawad behind the wheel of his black SUV when a shooter emerged from between two parked vehicles and opened fire. Realizing the threat, Jawad drove away from the gunman while the suspect continued firing shots.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Shooting outside Macomb Township home caught on tape

"Caller states just heard six gunshots, saw someone run out in all black," dispatcher audio.

Jawad told me he fired back one shot with the intent to warn the suspect that he was armed. That's when the suspect ran in the same direction where he had been hiding.

"They're saying also that they had seen him go southbound on Wellington Crescent," dispatcher audio.

It's unclear if others were involved, but deputies are actively searching for suspects. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office towed Jawad's bullet-riddled SUV for evidence collection.

Terry Powers, whose house is adjacent to Jawad's property, was cutting grass when he saw police arrive.

"I was here cutting the grass when I saw all the police, and they said get in your house and lock your doors," Powers said.

WXYZ-TV

Powers said he couldn't believe something like this happened in his neighborhood.

"They're very nice people. And he owns his own business. I mean, the gas station, the Pit Stop, he owns that, so we figured, no," Powers said.

Jawad owns several gas stations across metro Detroit. The father of 5 moved from Lebanon in 1981 and studied at Wayne State University. He said his life is about working hard, helping the community, and being with his family, which is why he has no idea who would want to kill him.

Jawad said he thanks God for helping him escape death and is looking forward to welcoming his 6th grandchild soon.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.