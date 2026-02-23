Macomb County first in Michigan to launch online ballot transparency software

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb County is now the first county in Michigan to offer residents a way to verify ballots online, thanks to a new software platform called Civera.



The county recently made a $30,000 annual investment in the technology, which gives residents access to side-by-side images of ballots and cast vote records, voter turnout data, and race results — broken down to the individual precinct level.

Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini said the move is part of a five-year effort to make the election process as transparent as possible.

"When I saw this technology about a year ago, I said to myself… 'we got to get this,'" Forlini said.

"You can have voter privacy and you can have total transparency," Adam Friedman, founder and CEO of Civera, said.

Friedman describes the company as non-partisan. The platform uses tools and adapters to measure and track existing voter data and present it online.

"Now is the critical time to roll out a technology this," Friedman said. "Brings public data to life and makes sure that government provides maximum access and engagement for the public to participate in the process."

Friedman said the rising number of concerned citizens filing Freedom of Information Act requests to view election results stems from the 2020 presidential election, which he called "a very controversial election."

Harrison Township Clerk Adam Wit said Michigan government offices regularly receive FOIA requests related to election results, and he welcomed the new platform.

"All this is, is a digital flashlight that shows the information that already existed. It doesn't create any new information, but it makes it easily accessible for people. And when you make an effort to show that you're not hiding anything — people figure out that there's nothing to hide," Wit said.

With the software, Macomb County residents will have access to Civera's server with historical Michigan election data going as far back as 1998. Local elections certified with the company's ballot verifier will eventually be available as far back as November 2024, with results broken down by individual precinct for a variety of city-held government races.

Macomb County resident Timothy Lichmanski said he sees potential value in the platform.

"It could be good. I don't think it's necessary, but if it eases people mind's… yeah, I guess," Lichmanski said.

The software is live as of February 23.

