MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Macomb County men are facing charges after prosecutors say one arranged for the other to impersonate him during a court-ordered DNA paternity test to determine the father of a 2-year-old girl.

Watch Randy Wimbley's video report:

Macomb County men charged in alleged paternity test fraud scheme

Mark McCracken and 36-year-old Derek Harrison are both behind bars at the Macomb County Jail in connection with the alleged scheme that unfolded in September.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, McCracken arranged for Harrison to pose as him during a DNA paternity test appointment. The test was ordered to determine whether McCracken was the father of 2-year-old Taliah, the daughter of Icess Hardin.

WXYZ-TV

"It was crazy — I already suspected he was up to something sneaky, but I never thought he'd go that far," Hardin said.

WXYZ-TV

Hardin said she has had an on-again, off-again relationship with McCracken, and the two share an 8-year-old son together. She said McCracken wanted nothing to do with Taliah.

"He just said he didn't want his wife to know about her and that he didn't want anything to do with her. He's married now — he wasn't married when he got me pregnant," Hardin said.

Investigators say Harrison submitted his DNA at the appointment while impersonating McCracken. The test initially came back indicating McCracken was not Taliah's father.

"He got caught because I went back up there — I knew the DNA result was wrong," Hardin said.

The county sent Hardin a picture of the man who showed up for the paternity test, and she immediately recognized that it was not McCracken.

"I couldn't believe it. I was like, What? He really went that far? He took it that far so his wife wouldn't know about her," Hardin said.

Hardin said she recognized Harrison as someone who appeared to be one of McCracken's workers.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said he has never seen a case where someone sends another person to take a paternity test in their place. He said McCracken may have been trying to avoid child support responsibility.

"Have you ever seen a case where a man sends someone else in for a paternity test?" 7 News Detroit asked Lucido.

"Never," he responded.

The county has about $300 million in child support arrearages, and Lucido said his office has recovered more than $3 million since 2021.

"A child only has one childhood. They don't get two. If you can't make that the best childhood and support that child, then what are we doing as parents?" Lucido said. “The allegations in this matter are truly outrageous. As many know, Macomb County takes matters of child support extremely seriously, and this case will receive the full attention it warrants."

WXYZ-TV

"It's sad — all that to deny a beautiful, innocent young girl," Hardin said.

McCracken's attorney said his client is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Both men have been charged with tampering with evidence. Due to their prior criminal histories, they could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

——————————————————

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

