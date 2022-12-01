Macomb County Prosecutor calls student who stopped classmate who had a knife a hero

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Macomb County student is credited with preventing school violence and being called a hero by the Prosecutor. The alleged incident happened at Prevail Academy in Mt. Clemens.

Prosecutor Pete Lucido says the 10-year-old carrying a knife with a 5-inch blade, also had a list here.

“This is crazy. It’s just crazy,” parent Kendall Stoutermire told us today after school. Prosecutors say this happened back on November 29th and the student charged targeted students who were “mean” to him and calling him names.

The hero student had allegedly been asked to hold down a classmate by the student with the knife, but instead took the blade away and told an adult.

“Kids got to be safe. Schools have to be safe — more protection. Check the kids. Book bags and coats.” says Stoutermire.

The student is now charged with a 4-year felony of assault with a dangerous weapon and a 93-day misdemeanor for violating a weapon-free zone law.

“He won’t be going to school now. I’m sure there’s going to be some other questions as to how did a 10-year-old get ahold of a knife,” says Lucido.

He was allowed to go home on house arrest and a $500 personal bond. He’s not allowed to possess weapons, controlled substances, or any communication with anyone on the list. Prevail Academy is the first school to receive the Prosecutor’s Hero Award for tragedy prevented.

“The second boy said this isn’t right. This isn’t going to happen. Took hold of the knife and brought it to individuals to prevent this. He’s a hero. Thank you for preventing something that could have been tragic for students, and also it could have been a faculty member.” says Lucido.

Stoutermire adds, “Thank you for doing it and protecting everyone else. Anything could’ve went wrong.”

The full statement from the school is below: