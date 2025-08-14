Macomb Township firefighters demand more staff at board meeting, citing safety concerns

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Macomb Township firefighters packed a township board meeting Wednesday night to demand more full-time staff after two firefighters were injured in a house fire last weekend.

The union representing the firefighters says the injuries were caused in part due to short staffing in the township of about 100,000 residents, which currently operates with only eight full-time firefighters working at a time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Firefighters union calls for more staffing after devastating Macomb Township fire

"People running towards danger are not numbers on a budget sheet," said James Muszynski, Macomb Township Professional Firefighters Local 5023 president, reading a heartfelt letter to township officials Wednesday evening.

The two injured firefighters responded to the blaze with a two-person crew, despite recommendations from the National Fire Protection Association stating there should have been at least four responders.

"Failing to act will not only be a staffing problem, but it will be a lapse in public safety. Leaving firefighters and citizens vulnerable when seconds matter most," Muszynski added during the meeting.

John Parkinson, a former firefighter, expressed concern about future incidents.

"What happens on the next fire? What if a child is lost?" he asked.

The situation has created anxiety among firefighters' families. Katie Dumas, whose husband was on call during the recent fire, feared the worst.

"Everyone has family here...we've been to each other's weddings and baby showers and funerals," Dumas said.

Township Supervisor Frank J. Viviano addressed the packed room of current and former firefighters and their families at the board meeting.

"We understand your concerns, we share them, we all live here too, our families live here, our friends live here, we have already ordered a full review of our staffing levels and we're going to take a hard look at that," Viviano said.

Board members acknowledged the township's rapid growth and promised to examine how to better accommodate the firefighters' needs.

"We absolutely want you all to come home safe to your families," Viviano added.

