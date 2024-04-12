Man shot, killed by Warren officers responding to domestic disturbance

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren police say officers shot a man while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the area of Ryan Rd., north of 11 Mile.

The incident happened Friday at around 1:45 p.m. Police say they had received calls about a man who was assaulting family members.

Officers arriving on the scene to investigate found a man armed with a handgun, at which time officers say the shooting occurred. The officers performed life-saving measures until the Warren Fire Department arrived on the scene and took the man to an area hospital.

Police say he succumbed to his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released.