Names released in case of Macomb Twp. mysterious deaths; medical examiner results could take several months

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — We have new information on the mystery deaths of a mother and daughter found in their home earlier this month in Macomb Township.

RELATED: Mysterious deaths of woman and child in Macomb Township may not be a murder

The Macomb County Sheriff identifies them as 40-year-old Krishnaveni Kasiperumal and 8-year-old Samyukta Arvind.

Their cause of death will be determined by toxicology tests that won't be completed for weeks. It is believed they ingested or inhaled something toxic.

Their bodies were discovered on August 4th. They had been there for some time.

The home is located near 22 Mile Road and Hayes.

There were no signs of trouble in the home, no evidence of a break-in or struggle. The case at this point is still not believed to be murder.